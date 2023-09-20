Penticton Business Excellence Awards finalists revealed

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for its 36th annual Business Excellence Awards.
The awards aim to celebrate "outstanding achievements and recognizes the invaluable contributions of businesses and individuals to our vibrant community," according to the organization.
After the nomination and selection process, these are the finalists in alphabetical order across ten award categories:
Marketing & Communications sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association
- DogLeg Marketing & Business Solutions
- Graphically Hip
- Total Restoration Service
Hospitality Excellence sponsored by Travel Penticton
- Barley Mill Brew Pub
- Eskala Mountain Sports
- Penticton Speedway
Not-For-Profit Excellence sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Accountants
- Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)
- Community Foundation of the South Okanagan
- Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association
Community Support Excellence sponsored by Penticton Western News
- IGA Penticton
- Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
Service Excellence sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial
- Ascend Salon
- Okanoggin Barbers Ltd.
- The Concorde Assisted Living Residence
Workplace Culture Excellence sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
- OneSky Community Resources
- Penticton Art Gallery
- South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
New Business of the Year sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
- Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.
- The HUB on Martin
- Wordplay Therapy Services
Young Professional of the Year sponsored by JCI Penticton & Seven Elk Shipping Inc.
- Shayna Laird, Penticton Chiropractic & Co.
- Paige Schulz, Travel Penticton
- Derek Adduono, Red Bag
Business Leader of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust
- Jane Long-Haggerty, Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
- Alexis Esseltine, Tin Whistle Brewing Co.
- Vanessa Jahnke, PURE Gym
Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
- Blaze King
- Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.
- Secure-Rite Mobile Storage
Over 120 nominations were submitted in less than a month. An awards gala where the winners will be announced will be held on Oct. 14 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, with an old-Hollywood theme of "Lights, Camera, Excellence."
Early-bird pricing is available until Sept. 25. More information and registration can be found online here.