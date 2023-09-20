Penticton Business Excellence Awards finalists revealed

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for its 36th annual Business Excellence Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate "outstanding achievements and recognizes the invaluable contributions of businesses and individuals to our vibrant community," according to the organization.

After the nomination and selection process, these are the finalists in alphabetical order across ten award categories:

Marketing & Communications sponsored by Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association

DogLeg Marketing & Business Solutions

Graphically Hip

Total Restoration Service

Hospitality Excellence sponsored by Travel Penticton

Barley Mill Brew Pub

Eskala Mountain Sports

Penticton Speedway

Not-For-Profit Excellence sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Accountants

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan

Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association

Community Support Excellence sponsored by Penticton Western News

IGA Penticton

Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Service Excellence sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial

Ascend Salon

Okanoggin Barbers Ltd.

The Concorde Assisted Living Residence

Workplace Culture Excellence sponsored by South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

OneSky Community Resources

Penticton Art Gallery

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

New Business of the Year sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Abandoned Rail Brewing Co.

The HUB on Martin

Wordplay Therapy Services

Young Professional of the Year sponsored by JCI Penticton & Seven Elk Shipping Inc.

Shayna Laird, Penticton Chiropractic & Co.

Paige Schulz, Travel Penticton

Derek Adduono, Red Bag

Business Leader of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust

Jane Long-Haggerty, Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

Alexis Esseltine, Tin Whistle Brewing Co.

Vanessa Jahnke, PURE Gym

Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

Blaze King

Long-Haggerty Chartered Professional Accountant Inc.

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

Over 120 nominations were submitted in less than a month. An awards gala where the winners will be announced will be held on Oct. 14 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, with an old-Hollywood theme of "Lights, Camera, Excellence."

Early-bird pricing is available until Sept. 25. More information and registration can be found online here.