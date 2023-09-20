Pickleball tournament in Penticton raises $35K for local mental health services

Photo: Contributed From left ? Don Milne and doubles partner Jurgen Kahl, Kaleb Francoeur and doubles partner, his father Steven Francouer.

The second annual Pickleball for Mental Health tournament in Penticton raised an incredible $35,000 this past weekend for the local branch of Canadian Mental Health Association.

For the tournament, 159 players of all ages and abilities descended on the Penticton pickleball courts to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals, coming from near and far for the chance to compete.

A father and son duo from Fort St. John, Steven and Kaleb Francoeur, competed in the same category as locals 81-year-old Jurgen Kahl and his partner Don Milne.

It was all in good fun, and proceeds went to support mental health programs and services such as suicide prevention training, mental health first aid, Unity Clubhouse, Mental Health Advocacy, and a meals program for those living with a mental illness in Penticton.

“We had more support from the community this year – more sponsorships, more players and more spectators,” said CMHA executive director Leah Schulting.

“This tournament is growing in popularity every year.”

Corporate sponsorships included Stewart-Beaumont Investment Group, Spare Room Self Storage, Penticton Foundry, Parkers Chrysler, South Okanagan Laser & Skin, Pickleball Depot, Summerland Seniors Village, Travel Penticton, and South Okanagan Counselling, as well as many other businesses.

"CMHA would like to thank tournament director Pat Meyer, the City of Penticton and the volunteers for their support," the organization stated.

Local players in the medals:

Men’s Doubles

3.0, Any Age

BRONZE, Jurgen Kahl/Don Milne

3.5, 60+ age division

SILVER – Fred Preston/Mike Harstone

BRONZE – Allan Logue/Scott Meakins

3.5, Any age

SILVER – Stephane Lacroix/Stephane Delisle-Lavoie

4.0, Any age

GOLD – James Beaumont/Kham Douangpanya

Mixed Doubles

3.5, 60+ age division

GOLD, Karen Jones/Carel Froneman SILVER, Helen Tidder/Steve Tidder BRONZE, Anita Marshall/Rick Marshall 3.5, Any Age

SILVER, Josie Tyabji/Mike Daley

4.0, Any Age

GOLD, Tenille Beaumont/James Beaumont

Women’s Doubles

3.0, Any Age

SILVER, Jeannie Lister/Lori Needham

3.5, 60+

SILVER, Anita Marshall/Jane Trousdell BRONZE, Helen Tidder/Michelle Tremblay 3.5, Any Age

SILVER, Karen Jones/Desi Harris

BRONZE, Sheila Staring/Angelique Panther 4.0, Any Age

SILVER, Laura Machtaler/Tennille Beaumont