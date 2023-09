Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA South Okanagan branch is hoping to reunite a cat with its Penticton family, after the feline hitched a ride out of town on a trailer.

In a social media post Tuesday, the branch posted a photo of the cat in custody at the South Peace branch in Dawson Creek.

The cat had gone on a trip from Penticton almost 1,000 kilometres away. He is an intact male with no ID, found on Sept. 15.

Anyone who recognizes the cat is asked to contact BC SPCA South Peace to identify him.