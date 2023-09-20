Gardeners encouraged to take advantage of fall temperatures to put bulbs in for spring and choose the right plants

Casey Richardson

As temperatures have shifted to align more with the fall season this week, it’s a good time for Thompson Okanagan gardeners to get their hands in the dirt again.

The shift into cooler weather means plants can be changed out to the heartier variety that will last until hard frost.

Plant specialist Scott Austin with GardenWorks in Penticton said cooler weather plants such as mums, pansies, asters, flowering kale, and flowering cabbage are a good choice.

“People who have been growing containers through the spring and summer, sometimes it's a matter of they don't look their best now,” he added.

This is also the opportune moment to get in spring bulbs.

“The whole concept is you plant daffodils, tulips, hyacinths and crocus and all that in the fall before the ground freezes, so they produce a root system in the ground, then come springtime when the air warms and the soil warms. They have that root system in place and then they shoot up and give you colour early in the spring before everything else.”

It’s also important to take stock now on what worked in the garden and what didn’t to plan properly for next year.

“It was a very challenging summer. Last summer was a challenging Summer, summer before was very challenging. Even someone like myself, who has been in horticulture for 40 plus years, I'm still learning, that these weather conditions that we're experiencing in the summer, what plants will do well, and what plants are not doing well,” Austin said.

Austin said he continues to recommend that people look at the "whole host of plants" that are heat and drought-tolerant.

Agriculture Canada reported that the Okanagan recorded its driest soil moisture levels on record last month as drought conditions worsened.

“Exceptional drought” conditions were declared in both Kelowna and Vernon, which are typically seen just once every 50 years but were last observed in the Okanagan in fall 2021.

“I hate to say it, but a lot of people still over water,” Austin said. “ If you water smart, and if you realize that plants and their root systems will find water. If the water is always here, two inches below the soil surface, the root system is not motivated to go down and find that water.

“If you water correctly, and give those plants a good drink, and then let it go dry so that the roots have to go down to find that water, you'll end up with a much healthier plant. One that will be able to withstand the climate challenges that we're facing.”

Austin has been working in horticulture for more than 40 years and has continually made time over the years to interview with Castanet News for tips and tricks on plants. He said he greatly enjoyed the people that he met and all the plants he learned about from others too.

He heads off to retirement at the end of October.