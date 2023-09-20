Peach City Community Radio Society hosting annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival

Photo: CFUZ File Photo

Music lovers will have the chance to dig through a huge selection of records and audio gear in Penticton next weekend.

The Peach City Community Radio Society, CFUZ 92.9 FM, will be holding its 10th annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The event was first held in 2012 and draws in analog music enthusiasts from across the region.

CFUZ said this year attendees can expect to see vendors from the lower mainland, the Okanagan and Alberta in attendance.

“We’re really excited to celebrate our tenth Vinyl Fest,” said Peach City Radio president Claire Thompson in a press release.

“It is a great event with a passionate following. A highlight from last year was the grand entrance by one of our long-time vendors. He had car trouble on the drive down to Penticton and ended up being towed directly to our venue to unload, all in full view of the close to 60 people who were lined up waiting for us to open. People really go to great lengths to be a part of this!”

This year’s Okanagan Vinyl Fest is taking place at a new venue; the Penticton campus of Okanagan College on Duncan Ave West.

Okanagan Vinyl Fest is a key event as one of CFUZ’s major fundraising initiatives and helps keep the 100 per cent volunteer-operated FM broadcasting radio station on the air.

This year’s event goes will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $3. Early birds can get a jump on the action at 9 a.m. with $5 admission.

Parking at Okanagan College is free for the event and the onsite food vendor, The Marmalade Cat Cafe, will be open.

For more information please email [email protected] or leave a message at (236) 422-0929