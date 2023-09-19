City of Penticton offering free compost this week only

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton is offering free compost this week for pickup.

The giveaway, starting Wednesday Sept. 20 through Saturday or until supplies last, will be geared toward large orders for residential and commercial use.

The compost can be picked up at 1765 Reservoir Rd (access off Spiller Road) 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., or 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be an operator and some equipment on site to help. All loads need to be covered and/or tarped before leaving.

"Penticton’s compost is the product of our innovative wastewater recycling program," reads an information release from the city issued Tuesday.

"It’s a safe, effective, environmentally friendly and affordable compost product that's ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil. Penticton compost consists of processed wastewater solids and wood chips."

More information online here.