History mystery: Local museum community helps return century-old Summerland scrapbook to family

Photo: Vancouver Police Dept.

A century-old scrapbook written by a Summerland woman will soon be reunited with its rightful owners, thanks to the work of the Vancouver Police Department and a local museum.

The police said they had the book turned in as found property last week, which held personal memories dating back to the early 1900s while the author was living in Summerland.

“We've tried to locate the owner, but no luck,” they wrote in a social media post that soon attracted attention online.

The Summerland Museum and Archives Society joined in their quest to help a piece of family history find its way back.

“From what is written on the front of the scrapbook, it appears it was written by Lona Washington (born Lona Gartrella Williams). Lona was married to George Washington and they had two children, Marilyn and Gerald,” the museum said.

“Lona passed away on March 6, 2001. She was survived by her two children, daughter Marilyn Kielbauch (husband Larry) of Heffley Lake, BC, and her son Gerald (wife Yvonne) of Okanagan Falls BC. Her obituary also states that she had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.”

Museum curator Petra Höller said they went through their archive and found as much information as they could and put it out there for people.

“I think that definitely a big part of the intrigue is the mystery surrounding what exactly is in the scrapbook, because obviously the Vancouver Police Department just posted the cover, and mentioned that it contained memories of the author during her time in Summerland,” she added.

‘It really just gets our imaginations going, trying to think what this young woman's experiences were and what might she have been recording. What was important to her?”

While Höller said she still doesn’t know exactly what's in the book, she did receive a bit of correspondence that hints that it was recording events such as birthdays and other special events.

“Everyone's number one priority has been reuniting the family with this really special piece of family history. I know if it was my grandmother, I would be so touched to see something like that and to connect with such a personal item.”

The other challenge with finding out more information on the book came from the fact that women's lives were not well documented during that time period.

“That's definitely a really intriguing thing, is helping give voice to women in history,” Höller said.

The museum was able to track down some basic information thanks to Lona’s husband being heavily involved with the museum and sitting on the board those decades ago.

“Her sister as well was really involved with the museum. They were early Summerland families, they raised their children here. I would love to know more about her.”

After sharing their post on Facebook, Höller said some of the museum members and local residents really got into helping track the family down.

“Turns out that living descendants of the family, the degrees of separation are not too big between them and some of our members. So through there, people were sending lots of Facebook messages — I hope they're not annoyed with all the messages — But it sounds like the family has now been contacted and is aware.”

"Hopefully they get their hands on the scrapbook soon."

With Summerland being a small district, Höller said it was nice to see people from across the province interested in the story and a piece of local history.

“Especially for myself as a history nerd, it was really exciting to see something that for me is my life's passion to see other people getting excited about it, too. It's just really, really rewarding,” she added.

“It's easy for people to think that our history maybe isn't as important as a bigger center, but our history is important and the people that live here lead interesting lives and we all contribute to the bigger picture of British Columbia.”

Anyone else with items that tell early family history in Summerland is encouraged to get in touch with the museum to add copies to their archive. Head to their Facebook page here for hours and contact information.