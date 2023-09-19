Annual Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory open house upcoming, for up-close look at migratory birds

Photo: Matthias Barber Birds that the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance have briefly caught, banded and released for research in past years.

Want to learn more about migratory birds in the South Okanagan?

The Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance is opening its doors at Vaseux Lake for its annual Bird Migration Day open house this Sunday, Sept. 24.

From 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, it's come one, come all at the bird centre to learn about what the non-profit organization does and even help identify some birds. The event is family-friendly and free, though no pets allowed.

Interpreters and members of the South Okanagan Naturalists Club will be on hand, and visitors will get a chance to go on a guided nature walk.

The Bird Migration Day focuses on three themes:

Bird adaptation to migration

Bird conservation issues and threats

Birds you can see on migration in September

In addition to the Bird Migration Day Open House, OSCA also offers this fall ECO-studies school programs to regional schools.

This program and the associated regional school programs are funded in large part through Naturehood Program of Nature Canada, and so, are offered free of charge to the public in this open house format. Cash donations are gratefully accepted on site.

The Okanagan is an important summer nesting area for many species.

In particular, Vaseux Lake plays a key role. Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of BC also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the USA, Central and South America use the Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds.

Find the Vaseux Lake Migratory Bird Center four kilometres south of Okanagan Falls at the north end of Vaseux Lake. The site has a large signed parking lot on the west side of Highway 97.

The boardwalk to the bird blind is in great condition, but there is poison ivy along the trail so stay covered. The blind is not wheelchair-accessible. There are outhouses on site.