Photo: Town of Princeton

Annual sewage flushing work will is occurring throughout the Town of Princeton.

Work began Monday, Sept. 18. It is expected to continue until all lines have been flushed.

The work has begun on 3rd Bench, and will be moving on to 2nd Bench, and so on, until everything is done.

"You are advised to keep the toilet lids down (closed) to avoid any possible back splashing that may happen during the sewer flushing," reads a statement from the town issued Monday.