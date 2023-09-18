Penticton businesses and organizations can now apply for a spot in the annual Santa Claus parade

Photo: Mike Biden The Santa Clause parade in 2022.

It's already time to start thinking ahead to the holiday season, as registration is now open for businesses and organizations in Penticton who want to participate in the Santa Claus Parade.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the annual event will kick off the festive season with floats parading down Main Street.

“This year’s event will be bigger and brighter than ever, with Santa Claus flying in from the North Pole and sprinkling a little magic dust over Main Street,” said Jeff Plant, City of Penticton sport and event supervisor, in a press release issued Monday.

“We will be releasing more details about our ‘Magic on Main Street’ event soon, but we’re excited to reveal that the city has partnered with the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association to cap off the parade with the annual Light Up at Gyro Park, creating an extra-special evening to ring in the holiday spirit.”

Registration for floats is open until Nov. 24, 2023. More details, including float requirements, safety reminders and application forms, can be found online here.

A free "Park ‘n Ride" shuttle service through BC Transit will be in place for the event, with more details to come. with more details to be released closer to the date.

The City of Penticton is also looking for volunteers to assist with the parade through tasks like barricade intersection control, marshalling assistance and parade route support.

Anyone interested can email [email protected].