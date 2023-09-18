Plenty of adventures in the Penticton area

Photo: Skaha Rock Adventures

Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Feeling adventurous? There’s no shortage of outdoor fun in the South Okanagan, and while summer winds down is the best time for locals to take advantage.

There is plenty of sunshine left in the forecast, so why not grab a bike rental and head up the Naramata Bench?

Penticton E-Kruise makes it a little easier to get up the hill with one of their electric bikes.

Best of all, they offer 25 per cent off on weekdays.

For more information, visit ekruise.com/penticton.

Mountain bike enthusiasts need look no further than Three Blind Mice, a large network of trails northwest of the city that offers options for everyone from newcomers to well-seasoned bikers.

Cross-country trails and downhill runs offer some of the most spectacular views of the orchards and vineyards along the lake.

A map can be found here.

For another challenge, check out the world-famous Skaha Bluffs Provincial Bluff at the south end of the city.

Hikers, bikers and climbers alike have plenty to enjoy in the park, but it is particularly renowned as a climbing destination, boasting one of the longest climbing seasons in the country thanks to Penticton's climate.

It is home to more than 1,200 established climbing routes, with plenty for climbers of all abilities.

Local companies like Skaha Rock Adventures and Hoodoo Adventures are happy to help newcomers with gear and tours to get going.

Still itching for adventure? Try Okanagan ATV Tours, which offers two and four-hour tours, suitable for beginners and experienced riders.

Helmets, goggles, weather gear and a safety orientation are all provided on the tour, which offer flexible start times based on availability.

Two hour tours are priced at $157 a person and four hour tours cost $257 a person.

For more information, visit okanaganatvtours.com

More Penticton fun here