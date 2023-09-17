Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland hosting kitten adoption event

Casey Richardson

It's been a very long kitten season and the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland still has 20 kittens in its care that will soon be looking for their forever homes.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the rescue will be holding an adoption event for these kittens on Sunday, Sept. 24 between noon and 3 p.m.

"These different kittens are at all different ages at the moment. We have eight of them who are approximately 12 weeks that are ready to go and to find their forever homes," she added.

"We certainly are going to try and discuss with people about taking them in pairs, because they do have a better success ratio together for behavioural issues, potty issues, entertaining themselves. There are some definite benefits on two kittens."

If interested adopters already have a cat in their home, Huot-Stewart said this is also a great option to add in a second.

"We would definitely talk to you about single adoptions as well."

If you're interested in attending, email [email protected] attention adoption event.