Penticton's Men's Shed look for shop space to keep building community projects, working 'shoulder to shoulder'

Photo: Penticton Men's Shed Penticton Men's Shed installing benches for Agur Lake Camp

After a year of growth and a number of successful community projects, the Penticton Men’s Shed is hoping to garner more members and a space to set up shop.

Coordinator Ben Last used to be involved in the Men's Shed in Prince George before moving down to Penticton and starting up the group.

“Penticton didn't have a shed, and I knew that Penticton had a pretty good population of seniors. It just seemed like such a natural social club to have,” he said.

The Men's Shed movement originally started in Australia more than 30 years ago and has since spread around the globe.

The idea is a space for men to gather and work "shoulder to shoulder" on projects, sharing skills and knowledge, building friendships, and increasing physical, mental and emotional well-being.

“Generally, it's groups of men who gathered to have coffee, shoot the breeze, and do usually woodworking but they can be varied between gardening, sports clubs or metal fabrication, any sort of [activity] or craft and it gets people together.”

Last said since the club started in September 2022, they have grown from their first meeting with six guys into 17 official members.

“I've had some interesting conversations with guys in their mid-80s talking about their mental health and topics around divorce and cancer and depression,” he added.

There's some real sharing of some of the things that these guys have gone through. We have some veterans, we have ex-police officers and it is really something to listen to guys in their 80s talk about their feelings.”

A few of their projects so far include installing benches for Agur Lake Camp for people with disabilities, adding countertops to ASK Wellness Society's new supportive housing building and working in collaboration with PACE, a social enterprise focussed on sustainability and employing people with barriers, to repair and replace some of the tables they use to recycle mattresses.

The next goal is to have a dedicated workshop space.

“We have a lot of guys who were working in the trades or hobbyists, woodworkers and whether they've had to downsize, or they just don't work in their own shop anymore, or maybe it wasn't something that they could afford when they were working,” Last said.

“It would be nice to get a shop space that the Men's Shed guys could use for both community projects and for personal projects.”

Currently, the group is using a shop space out of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL), which Last said has been excellent to work with. But they’re hoping to find a more permanent place to call home.

“We're in a spot where beggars can't be choosers, but ideally it would be having a building that had a portion of it was a workshop and a portion of it was a coffee lounge so that the guys can go in and use tools and work on stuff or come out and have a coffee and have a chit chat with the other guys.”

Anyone who knows about such a space or would like to donate a shop space to the Penticton Men’s Shed can email [email protected]

The group is currently meeting twice a week and is always welcoming new members. Meetings are:

Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 Comox St (Penticton golf course restaurant; ask a server for the men's shed table)

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 180 Industrial Ave West (PDSCL Office, ring the doorbell at the front and someone will let you in)

“I encourage guys to come by to a couple of meetings and see if it's your cup of tea and then talk to one of the guys about becoming a member,” Last added.

“There's a $20 a year fee to be a member. But we recognize that some people are on limited incomes and might not be able to afford that. So just talk to one of the guys who's doing some of the leadership crafts and we'll waive that fee.”

Learn more about the local group on its Facebook page here.