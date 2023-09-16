'Sustainability, science and innovation': Summerland Research and Development Centre’s Open House gives a glimpse into work done to improve agriculture

Casey Richardson

“We can certainly provide that leadership, that vision for the future for the agriculture and agri-food industry.”

Scientists and researchers volunteered their time on Saturday to welcome in the public for the return of the Summerland Research and Development Centre’s Open House.

The day was filled with guided field tours, informative booths and an opportunity to meet the researchers who work hard each day to understand and improve the quality of the food throughout the Okanagan.

Rachid El Hafid, the director of the Summerland Research and Development Centre and the Agassiz Research and Development Centre in the Fraser Valley said he was excited to open the doors once again.

“It has been a while since the last time we opened the door to the public, I think it was probably four or five years ago,” he added. “Finally, it seems like COVID is behind us and we get to go back to business again and reestablish that connection with the public and with the community.”

Hundreds of people of all ages came out to explore soil fauna, learn about genomics, how scientists work with local farmers and much more.

“People, they don't know what's going on in this building. They can see it when they are driving by but you hear people question, ‘What do you guys do there? What's happening there?’ For us, this is an opportunity to tell our story, who we are, why we exist, what we do, and how we are supporting the community as a whole. How we were supporting the farming community, and how our work contributes also to address some bigger challenges like climate change,” El Hafid said.

Work completed at the centre includes addressing very specific issues that the local agriculture industry is facing, including pests, bacteria, viruses, weather challenges and management practices to enhance productivity and efficiency.

“For instance, here this is a dry area rate. People have to irrigate, but the water costs money, right? So we need to find a way also to reduce the amount of water used. That means more money in the pockets of the farmers as well,” El Hafid said.

“Same thing for fertilizers, for instance, it costs a lot of money. So what can we do to enhance the efficiency of fertilizer use, basically to enable farmers to still achieve great yield and good quality, but using minimum fertilizers.”

Another big area of research is on all aspects related to dealing with and adapting to climate change.

“Climate change, as you know, is really a big issue. So we do a lot of work in terms of developing some best management practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

What goes in hand with addressing climate change is addressing food waste, with El Hafid saying that researchers are looking at how they can reduce waste at the farm level, at the storage level and at the processing level.

The centre also has a large breeding program for apples and cherries.

“In terms of cherries, 80 per cent of all varieties of cherries grown globally, have their origin here in Summerland,” El Hafid added.

“Apple breeding also is really a huge program here. It's very successful. We do work very closely and collaboratively with the industry here that supports our research and our scientists, we are so proud to have that strong relationship with the industry.

“Broadly speaking, we deal with what we call biotic stressors, which are the biological stressors in terms of weeds and pests in general. And also abiotic stresses, which is the internal rate, for instance, to water stress to low temperature, high temperature, some soil, environmental contamination and things like that.”

El Hafid said he hopes visitors today take away how the science of innovation done at the facility can help address not only some environmental challenges at the local level but also at the global stage.

“I really want to see the people who visit the center here to see how we are also helping the community directly and the farming community in particular,” he added. “But also, we have a leadership role to play. Sometimes we have to show the farmers opportunities as well.”

“We have to think resiliency. We have to think about sustainability, science and innovation.”