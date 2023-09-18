SkiKrumb app will be available for use this winter at Apex Mountain

Photo: Contributed

New technology that will help parents keep track of their children while they’re skiing and snowboarding is set to launch this year.

SkiKrumb is a GPS-enabled device that tracks the locations of youth and children skiers. It has a long-lasting battery and works in areas without cell service. It will be available to be used at Apex Mountain Resort this winter.

“After years of research and development to bring this product to market, and as a parent who experienced being separated from my son on the hill, I am so pleased that we’re able to provide parents with peace of mind during a day on the slopes,” founder and CEO Keith MacIntyre said in a press release.

“I’m especially thrilled to be partnering with Apex Mountain Resort to bring skiKrumb’s functionality to their guests this upcoming ski season. With live locations and daily replays, families can focus on fun at the resort.”

SkiKrumb is available for one-, five- and 10-day rentals at Apex beginning this fall. Discounted pre-orders for the device are available online today for skiers looking to visit Apex Mountain at any point over the 2023-24 ski season.

More information about skiKrumb can be found here.