Summerland museum shares a look back at the apple harvest in 1910

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society has shared a peek back to orchards and apple pickers busy with harvest with a photograph from around 1910.

The museum said the photo shows the apple harvest in the Ritchie orchards, with picking bags hanging over the shoulders of several of the pickers.

"The Ritchie property was extensive. James Ritchie arrived in the community in 1903 from Manitoba. He bought the former Barclay ranch house (which still is located on South Victoria Road) along with the ranch of 22 acres," they said in their post.

"He then pre-empted the land on Giant's Head and bought a large portion of Garnett Valley which he sub-divided into ten- and twenty-acre lots. In 1905, Mr. Ritchie obtained title to the 350-acre Indian Reserve No. 3) by an exchange of property plus a monetary settlement. He subdivided this property and developed the townsite, naming it West Summerland."

Identified in the photo are William Ritchie Sr. (the man with the beard), Antoine Pierre is behind him, and the older woman in the black dress is Mrs. Campbell (aunt of James Ritchie) with her daughter standing next to the ladder.

"This photo is remarkable for how little has changed in this agricultural tradition. Orchardists may now utilize tractors and quads, but the apple boxes and ladders can still be seen in modern orchards. The clothes may be a little less formal and less restrictive today though - particularly for the women workers."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.