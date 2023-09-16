'New fear unlocked': Penticton resident surprised to see cougar come through yard in middle of town

Contributed

A Penticton resident was shocked to have found out that a cougar came through her yard early Sunday morning, after viewing her security camera a couple of days later.

Jodi Smith said she only noticed the visit on Thursday night when clearing out her clips. She shared the video on social media, hoping to bring awareness to others, like herself, who didn't realize that cougars were an issue in town.

"New fear unlocked," she said over messenger. "It made my heart sink to my stomach seeing such a big kitty in the yard!"

Smith was concerned for all the other outdoor kitties she often sees on her cameras, along with the kids that play and the neighbours out walking their pets in the early morning.

BC Conservation Officer Service says the predators can travel long distances and that can sometimes bring them into populated areas, like cities. Usually, those appearances are brief, with the animal moving along quickly.

Cougars are normally nocturnal and typically prey on their available food source within the areas they live.

Recommendations if people ever do encounter a cougar include:

Stop: Never approach or feed a cougar at any time for any reason.



Keep back: At least 100 meters.



Stay calm: Detour around any cougar, give it space and do not run. Maintain eye contact, never turn your back, speak in a confident voice and slowly back out of the area. Sudden movements may provoke an attack.

Keep children close: Always keep children nearby and in sight. Pick up all small children immediately.



Be prepared: Utilize natural barriers and keep trees or other large obstacles between you and the cougar. Carry Bear Spray, Walking Stick and Noisemakers to use for protection. Make noise to avoid surprise encounters. Avoid walking alone.

If a cougar approaches — stand your ground, appear large, make noise, hold your coat open, raise your arms and do not bend over or crouch down. Use a stick, rock, or walking stick and deploy your bear spray for protection.

If a cougar attacks — fight back.

Dogs may provoke a cougar attack, so pets should be kept on a leash or left at home.

The Conservation Officer Service also reminds people not to feed wildlife of any kind because it can attract bigger predators. Cougar sightings should be immediately reported to the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.