'No-quit attitude' for Terry: Summerland hosting Terry Fox Run for everyone to join in

Photo: Terry Fox Foundation

The Summerland community is invited to come out to the annual Terry Fox Run for cancer research on Sunday, kicking off at the Summerland Aquatic Centre.

Participants are invited to demonstrate their own “no-quit attitude” and walk, run, bike, skate or wheel. Dogs on leash are also welcome.

Event Volunteer Rob Robinson said the emphasis at the Terry Fox Run is on participation.

"People should come out on Sunday, because I believe and I think Terry Fox said it himself, basically, that wouldn't it be nice to have a world without cancer?" he said.

"Everybody has been touched by a little bit of cancer. Probably everybody knows somebody who's been touched by cancer. And that's why I've always participated in it."

The run/walk starts and finishes at the Aquatic Centre. Participants have the option of a 1K, 3K, or 5K route, and refreshments will be available following the run.

Registration for this year’s event begins at 10 a.m. The run and walk will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information or to sign up or donate visit the website online here.