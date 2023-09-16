Tomatoes were the star at charity gathering celebrating Okanagan produce and supporting the food bank

Photo: Contributed Karla Cox, owner of Plot Twist Farms, and HIllside chef Evan Robertson.

Nearly $900 has been raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank after an evening of good food, good wine and no shortage of tomatoes.

The Ul-tomat-o Fundraiser, a collaborative event between Hillside Winery and Bistro and Plot Twist Farms, was the first of what Hillside Winery and Bistro director of food and beverage Lisa Henderson hopes will be many fundraising events for local charities, held on Sept. 12 at the Bistro on site.

“I hope we do a few more of these throughout the year,” said Henderson. “Chef loves collaborating on things and Karla (of Plot Twist Farms) … has so many amazing products to use.”

Wanting to give back to the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help stock the shelves after the wildfires, the winery and farm united to craft up a tomato-focused three course meal including canapes, all paired with their own wine. A part of the proceeds from tickets, including proceeds from all tomato soup sales, were donated to the food bank.

A judging event of seven varieties of tomatoes was also a part of the evening, with the Blue Beauty being crowned the favourite.

“Tomatoes are my obsession,” said Plot Twist Farms owner Karla Cox. “They’re the most rewarding because they require the most effort. And they’re so delicious.”

In fact, Cox loves tomatoes so much she grew 24 varieties of heirloom and 23 varieties of cherry tomatoes - and donated approximately 50 pounds for the evening’s event.

“The variety, the colour, the flavour, the texture, the size and the bounty … really captures the Okanagan heat and just that juiciness. That’s just so rewarding,” she said.

Her personal favourite? The Pink Jazz which can grow up to a whopping three pounds.

“They’re so beautiful and so juicy,” said Cox.

And what better way to enjoy them than in a meal crafted by a local chef?

“We’re really lucky because in the valley we have really incredible chefs,” said Cox. “Every farmer needs a chef and every chef needs a farmer.”

Working with Hillside for three years, both Cox and chef Robertson agreed that not only do they share a business relationship, but a friendship.

“I cherish my relationships with my chefs above everything,” she said.

It’s a sentiment shared by chef Evan Robertson, tying the evening back to the theme of supporting Okanagan businesses not only by sourcing local ingredients, but by giving back to the community.

“When we decided to do the dinner, it happened the day before the fires all really broke out,” said Robertson. “And we reconvened and … (decided to) focus on helping the community out,” he said.

“It’s super important (supporting local) for sustainability, food security … we have everything we need here,” he added, touching on highway closures due to rockslides, flooding and wildfires.

And working with tomatoes was both “super exciting” and “interesting,” he said when asked about the menu.

“We didn’t know how we were going to pair the wine with tomatoes,” he laughed. “But we nailed it. You let (the tomato) showcase itself.”