Pentictonites take advantage of book recycling program to the tune of 27,600 pounds

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton's book recycling trial program at the library appears to be making big waves.

Since the launch of the trial in early 2023, residents have donated 27,600 pounds of books to the recycling carts at the Penticton Public Library.

During an audit in 2022 of local curbside blue bins, it was found that hard and soft cover books were a "high offender," contributing to the contamination rate that the city is trying to quell to adhere to provincial mandates.

Books are not accepted recycling at city curbsides. In past years, books could only be recycled at specialized bins located at Campbell Mountain Landfill, so in an effort to increase convenience, the city opened the library bins.

The amount of books recycled so far appears to be a good sign residents are using the service. 27,000 pounds, put into perspective, is much heavier than the biggest Orca ever recorded was 22,000 pounds. All of that has been saved from the landfill.

The books are picked up and taken to a processing centre, where the bindings are cut off and the paper recycled. Those that can be resold are pulled out of the mix.

The recycling carts are geared toward old books that are out-of-date or damaged, including text books.

To learn more, visit www.penticton.ca/books.