Penticton Elks bid goodbye to Mexican wildfire crew they have been hosting for dinners

Photo: Penticton Elks

The Penticton Elks have spent weeks hosting firefighters from Mexico for dinners, and now they have said a fond goodbye.

The international firefighters were in town as part of overarching efforts to deal with wildfires in the area.

In total, 45 men and women from throughout northern Mexico were in the contingency that landed in Penticton after a long season fighting fires all over B.C. and Alberta.

The Elks were pleased to host them for nightly dinners while they were here, over 16 days.

They said goodbye, and thanks for the service, on Monday night. The firefighters also gave their thanks, honouring the Elks for their hospitality with a Mexican flag.