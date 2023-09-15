Penticton brewers come together to create collaborative brew for charity

Photo: Kim Lawton Penticton's craft brewers unite for a collaborative, charitable beer

Local breweries in Penticton are teaming up to "Do Good," the name of their annual collaborative beer in support of charity.

Last week, all eight of the brewers from Penticton's craft breweries got together at Yellow Dog Brewing to start the process, ahead of this year's Penticton Beer Week in October.

This year, the beer style is a West Coast Pilsner, and proceeds will be going to the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the SPCA.

The beer is now brewing away in the tanks at Yellow Dog, getting ready for a launch at the start of Penticton Beer Week, Oct. 13-22.

