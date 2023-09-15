Giant metal T-Rex sculpture finally due to arrive in Penticton

Photo: Facebook/Kevin Stone

A much-anticipated giant sculpture is on its way to Penticton, after years of work.

At 50-feet long and 35-feet high and weighing 17,000 pounds, the towering metal Tyrannosaurus Rex is the work of B.C. artist Kevin Stone, commissioned by Frank Schilling, a Canadian internet investor, for his private property on the Naramata Bench.

The sculpture will be highly visible from the lake and local recreation trails.

After years of anticipation and hard work, Stone has announced on social media that Rex is ready for his new home.

The intricate sculpture is set to arrive in Penticton on Sept. 19.

Schilling previously told Castanet he is happy it will be placed prominently, and hopes it will be an inspiration.

"Penticton is a quirky little town, and I hope it inspires other people to create larger art installations. I'm just one guy that wants to do something cool. Maybe it will inspire somebody else in town who sees it to do something really cool too ... It inspires kids and makes them dream about bigger things, and that's what life is all about,” Schilling said.