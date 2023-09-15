Penticton Airport launches survey to find out more about demand for flights to Vancouver following Air Canada route suspension news

Photo: Facebook/YYF

Following the news that Air Canada will be suspending its service out of Penticton starting in January, the airport has launched a survey asking residents why they want or need a route to Vancouver.

Penticton Regional Airport YYF currently has flights through three commercial airlines: Air Canada, West Jet and Pacific Coastal, servicing Vancouver and Calgary.

Of those, just Air Canada services the Vancouver International Airport main terminal. Pacific Coastal flies to the nearby South Terminal.

Local politicians were quick to call out the decision by Air Canada, citing the importance of the route to the region.

The airport is now hoping to gather public feedback to substantiate that. An online survey has been launched seeking input on when and why Pentictonites use a route to Vancouver.

The stated purpose is "to provide the airlines with information about who is flying, and why."

Those interested can find the survey online here.