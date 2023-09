Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees are preparing their first epic light-hearted rivalry of the season.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the public is welcome to head down to Skaha Lake where the Vees will hold dragon boat paddles instead of hockey sticks, taking on the seasoned Survivorship dragon boat team, a crack team of breast cancer survivors.

The Vees will get a little training before the face-off.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the teams in the annual challenge, Sunday at 4 p.m.