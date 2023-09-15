Penticton public warned to expect influx of emergency crews for drills next week

Photo: Facebook/City of Penticton

Pentictonites will have no need to be alarmed if they spot an unusual amount of emergency personnel in the city next week.

Crews will be undergoing multiple drills including a simulated landslide, building collapse, parkade collapse and a water evacuation.

It's part of a three-day training exercise for the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team from Vancouver, more commonly known as HUSAR, along with teams from across the country.

“We’re excited to be coming to Penticton for training and the opportunity to hone our skills on a variety of emergency situation,” says Captain Eric Grootendorst of Canada Task Force 1 and Vancouver Fire and Rescue, in a press release issued Friday.

“Penticton provides a variety of terrain that allow us to simulate different types of rescue operations and that’s vital to keep our members trained for when an emergency does strike."

In total, 110 crew members including 87 members of Task Force 1 from Vancouver, as well as members from Manitoba TF4, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The exercise will simulate a Provincial response to an extreme weather event where multiple technical rescues are required," reads a press release from the city.

"The scenarios will be set up in and around Penticton."

Air operations will also be taking place Sept 19 and 20. Residents may notice a helicopter conducting low-level flight operations, primarily around the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre where the training exercises will be based.

The public can expect to see marked emergency vehicles, uniformed personnel, and helicopter operations, and are welcome to watch and ask questions of crew members. Danger areas will be marked and taped off.