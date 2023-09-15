'I don't know how to grieve': Family lost with no answers a year after Penticton homicide

Photo: Brittany Harris Doug Barker was found dead one year ago near Trout Creek

The family of a Penticton resident who was found dead one year ago near Trout Creek is hoping they will find closure soon, left with no answers surrounding his passing.

RCMP identified two people found dead between Penticton and Trout Creek on Sept. 15, 2022. The bodies of Alannah Brown, 30, and Douglas Barker, 30, both of Penticton, were found under what RCMP deemed "suspicious circumstances" on a road off Highway 97 north of the city.

The Summerland Fire Department had responded to a report of a small blaze and discovered the bodies.

Barker had been the subject of a missing persons report instigated by his family, who told Castanet he was a "beloved uncle and brother, nephew and cousin," and that being out of touch with his nieces, with whom he was extremely close, was highly out of character.

Brittany Harris and her daughters, who are Barker’s nieces, along with Barker's aunt, Kim Apps, said they still have no answers from RCMP on his death.

“We have literally been told nothing. We don't know if anyone's been arrested. We don't know if there was more than one person that did it. We have literally no closure other than it was Doug and Alanna that was killed,” Harris said.

“We get the investigators can only say so much because of the severity of it. But we want to just know something.”

The family is hoping for some sliver of an answer, after a year of hearing nothing about the advancement of the case. Harris and Apps both confirmed they have been consistently reaching out to RCMP to no avail.

“We need closure. We've got nothing. That's the upsetting part for me,” Apps said. “I'm just hanging by a thread thinking, ‘Okay, I've got your ashes. But that's not closure.’”

Harris said she wants “Justice for Doug.”

“He didn't deserve this…. I don't know how to grieve anymore,” she said, adding that seeing his nieces struggling with his death is one of the hardest parts.

“We have Doug's photos all over the house because of the girls. Watching them break, breaks me, but I have to stay strong.”

Mostly, the family wants answers for his nieces.

“When I divorced the girl's dad, Doug stepped up because he stepped out. He was acting like a dad to them,” Harris said. She was helping Barker get back on his feet again and out of drug use before his passing, but said he was so much more than just the time he was using.

“We just want to know something. Because it's been a year and we think that we should be able to know something.”

When contacted by Castanet for comment if there were any updates on Barker’s case, RCMP said they can only confirm the investigation remains open and ongoing, with no further details being available.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us,” RCMP added.

Those with any information about this incident are asked to contact the SED MCU tip line at 1-877-987-8477.