'What to Bring': Local children's book aims to help kids navigate the emotions around evacuations

What does an evacuation order feel like for a child?

That's the question that a new locally-inspired children's book aims to address gently, featuring art and words inspired by a true story.

Lorna Schultz-Nicholson is an author who splits her time between Penticton and Alberta. Her family owns a home that was threatened by the Christie Mountain wildfire in 2020.

She was briefly evacuated, and after the experience, she heard about a five-year-old neighbour who was also impacted.

"Her mom told me that she wanted to pack all of her shoes. 'I'm gonna take all my shoes.' And mom's like, 'Well, no, no, we're not going to take all of your shoes. We just take a couple pairs,'" Schultz-NIcholson recounted.

It got her thinking about how kids feel during a sudden evacuation.

"So that's why I called [the book] 'What to Bring.'"

The book follows a young girl named Malia, whose family suddenly needs to pack up and leave because a fire is approaching. Through illustrations and brief narrative, the book chronicles Malia worrying about what she should pack, then ultimately realizing the truly important things in her life are family.

"The book has a very gentle approach to it. It doesn't have a hard, scary approach, but I did want to get across that the the event itself can be scary for a child," Schultz-Nicholson said.

The artwork was done by local South Okanagan illustrator Ellen Rooney, who drew from her own experience living in wildfire country, as well as seeing it through a child's eyes.

"As we go through the images, you start to see the sky changing as, as we would all be familiar with, from living in such a fire-prone area. So, I use a lot of texture and colour," Rooney explained.

"I tried to create a lot of happy images within it in the sense of her room, her toys, her home. So there's a lot of little details in there that kids can notice, as well, as she is starting to pick up a little bit on the events that are unfolding around her."

The story has a happy ending — the family packs up into their car, with little brother, dog and cat in tow, and gets safely to their family member's house to weather the storm.

Schultz-Nicholson hopes the book can be a source of comfort for kids, and an opportunity to teach them ahead of time about what might happen during evacuation, whether that be to wildfire, or flood, or anything else.

"It shows you that stuff is not important. Family is most important."

Schultz-Nicholson and Rooney will be hosting a meet-and-greet book signing in Penticton at the Coles in Cherry Lane Mall, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until book supplies run out, open to all.

For those who can't make the signing, the book is available online as well, and at many local bookstores.