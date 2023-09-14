Penticton Search and Rescue helps extricate injured climber from Skaha Bluffs

Photo: Mike Biden File photo from long line rescue training with PenSAR

A coordinated response efforts between the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Search and Rescue, Eclipse Helicopters and B.C. Ambulance was key in getting an injured climber to medical help on Monday.

PenSAR crews received a call from the Penticton Fire Department for assistance in extricating an injured climber from Skaha Bluffs.

Search and rescue manager Kelvin Hall in consultation with the Penticton Fire Department determined that the quickest and safest way was to initiate a helicopter extraction.

Fire crews packaged the injured climber, and assisted with PenSAR utilizing the helicopter's long line to take the climber to an awaiting EHS ambulance.

The climber was transported to the emergency department for treatment.