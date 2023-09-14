Penticton community encouraged to show up for the Terry Fox Run

Photo: Terry Fox Foundation

Calling all racers to Penticton's S.S. Sicamous on Sunday for the annual Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research.

Participants are invited to walk, run, wheel, walk, scooter, bike or even go on all fours, as this is a dog-friendly event.

Organizer Kevin Harvey has been handling the event for the past six years.

"They were looking for somebody to organize Terry Fox Run. And so I replied to them, and I said, 'If you can't get anybody else, I'll do it,'" he said with a laugh.

"I thought it would be such a shame if it didn't carry on, you know?"

He encourages everyone to come out on Sunday, whether you've donated or not. Routes will be marked for 1 km, 2 km and 5 km points.

"Everybody is touched by cancer. You can't find a person that isn't," Harvey said.

"It's just to respect and to honour Terry, raise any money and as much money as we can."

The event starts at 10 a.m. and registration opens up at around 9 a.m. Participants can sign up online here or at the event.

For more information on the event or to sign up or donate, visit the run page here.