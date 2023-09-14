Plans underway for future of transit network in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton city council has adopted two new plans that will create a roadmap for the future of BC Transit throughout the city and the South Okanagan.

“This is a positive step forward for the future of Penticton’s transit services, providing a long-term vision for planning the network’s growth and advancing our climate initiatives,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“Transit is a key focus for our Community Climate Action Plan and an essential means to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, so we hope the province will increase funding, making it possible for us to move forward with our plans to expand services.”

The two plans, developed by BC Transit through public and stakeholder engagement, are described in a city press release as follows:

The Transit Future Action Plan, which sets the medium- to long-term vision for the transit network throughout the region, proposing service improvements such as additional frequency and weekend service for existing routes, as well as new local routes in communities outside of Penticton.

The Penticton Network Restructure Plan, looking to increase service frequency, simplify the network to ensure it is easy for riders to navigate, and align the network with the community’s growth patterns and the city’s strategic plans. Recommendations include increasing the frequency of the Route 5 Main Street bus to operate every 15 minutes on weekdays, and to restructure existing routes, with services every 30 minutes weekdays plus an expanded service on evenings and weekends.

The plan is to implement the first of three intended phases in 2025/26.

The municipality is currently working towards a goal of reducing total vehicle kilometres travelled by 13 per cent over the next 20 years.

More information on the Penticton Transit Network plans can be found here.