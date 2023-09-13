'Comedy Cares' show promising laughs for a good cause in Penticton

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy/ Big Daddy Tazz

Have a laugh while giving back at an upcoming comedy show in Penticton.

Train Wreck Comedy is presenting "Comedy Cares" at the Cleland Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 23, with proceeds benefitting the Canadian Mental Health Association South Okanagan Similkameen branch.

Fittingly, the headliner is Big Daddy Tazz, also known as the "Bipolar Buddha."

His unique brand of comedy involves an openness about his own mental health, and aims to shine a light on those issues for the betterment of all with his signature humour.

"Tazz leaves a lasting impression on his audience. His humour, positivity, and relatability create an unforgettable experience that will have people talking for days," says Train Wreck Comedy founder Rob Balsdon.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found online here.

Train Wreck says: "Let's unite, laugh, and support a brighter world for mental health."