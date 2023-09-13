Legendary Canadian punk band D.O.A. playing Penticton's Clancy's Pub.

Photo: D.O.A./ Bob Hanham

Canadian punk legends D.O.A. will be rocking Penticton with guests Black of Hearts on Thursday night at Clancy's Pub.

Founder Joey Keithley, Canada's godfather of punk recently said in a news release, "You can't stop D.O.A., a lot of people have tried and failed miserably, so don't waste your time! Ha Ha!"

Keithley, along with Paddy Duddy (drums) and Mike Hodsall (bass) have played together for the last nine years. Over D.O.A.'s history, the band has played over 4,000 shows on five different continents in 50 different countries.

It all began with Keithley, Chuck Biscuits and Randy Rampage joining the punk rock revolution in February 1978, and soon started their own record label called Sudden Death Records.

In 1980, Keithley coined the term "hardcore" when the band released their landmark album Hardcore 81.

Over the last four decades, D.O.A. has released 18 studio albums and sold well over a million albums.

Tickets are $30.00 and are available online here or at Clancy’s Pub in cash payment prior to the event. Doors at at 7 p.m. and ID is required.