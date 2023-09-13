'Still too early to be sure': Province unsure of timeline for full Highway 97 reopening after landslide

Photo: MoTI

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on getting two lanes open on Highway 97 north of Summerland, but there is a lengthy road still ahead.

The highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on Monday night. The roadway has been closed since late August after a rockslide tumbled down, severing direct travel between Kelowna and the South Okanagan.

Steve Sirett, executive director of MoTI's Southern Interior highways and regional services division, said Wednesday that crews have been working “really hard” seven days a week, 14-15 hours per day, constructing the berm and have made strong progress.

“What we saw as the berm progressed was the slide started to decrease in movement, which allowed us to reopen the highway earlier than anticipated. There still is more work to be done on the berm,” he added.

“We're now working towards his getting two-way traffic, which will be utilized in the northbound lanes. Now the steps we need to take to get to that point is finishing construction of the berm. I expect that's probably another week of work before we're completely finished that and then some additional monitoring.”

Sirett said it’s too early to give a definitive timeline on when the highway could have two lanes reopened.

“But I'm hoping as work progresses over this week, and into the weekend we'll start to get a little more competence on when that might occur.”

The 150-metre-long berm sits between the wall and the bottom of the slope.

“The berm is basically built up against the base of the slide failure. For a couple of reasons, one is to try and slow the slide movement down, which is what we've now seen, but it's also going to provide us with some access for some of the longer-term stabilization works that we were anticipating needing to do,” Sirrett added.

Once the berm work is done, the focus shifts to working on the road to get up to the top of the slide that would begin to start taking material down.

“It's a significant amount of material that needs to come down,” Sirrett said. “Obviously, we're still working in the slide zone so things can change quickly and interrupt plans, so at this point, it's gonna be kind of a while that I think we're in this configuration of only utilizing the northbound lanes but as far as how long that might be it's still too early to be sure.”

There is no timeline as to when the highway will fully re-open.

In the meantime, Sirrett said reports are indicating that traffic is moving well through the area.

“So far, the delays seem to be quite minimal, actually, less than five minutes. We are anticipating some peaks. I expect probably on the weekend, those delays might increase a little bit and during the afternoon rushes.”

Active monitoring of the slide continues in a number of different ways to make sure the highway remains safe for travel, including geotechnical monitoring instruments, surveyors observing the slide and checking for movements as small as one millimetre.

In the meantime, the ministry continues to maintain and monitor two recommended non-highway detours, the 201 Forest Service Road and the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road.

“We still have graders out there and we're gonna keep them active certainly while we're in this configuration of the highway being open, knowing that at the end of the day, the highway could close again with limited notice,” Sirrett said.

“The slide may pick up moving again which results in closing certainly if we see adverse weather like heavy rainfall, those types of conditions tend to cause additional movement. So there is potential that it will close and that we will have to go back to the detour routes, even if it's just for a temporary time so we're keeping those active while we're working on this.”

The hope is to get as much work done as possible before the area heads into winter.

“We've done work out there in the winter in the past and some previous slides, so it is possible,” Sirrett added.

“It's obviously more advantageous to do it in ideal weather, and certainly that's something we're taking into consideration. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is that the work is done safely, it's done properly, and we stabilize it first for the longer term.”

Travellers are asked to continue to check DriveBC before heading out and to drive carefully through the highway as crews continue their work.