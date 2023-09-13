Proposed 33-home strata on Naramata Bench passes first hurdle with city council

Photo: Parallel 50 Construction Ltd. A photo included in an information package for Penticton Council regarding 1530 Reservoir Road.

A contentious Naramata Bench development has been given its first thumbs-up from Penticton council, after a lengthy public hearing.

The developer, Parallel 50 Construction, is planning a 33-lot single detached strata subdivision at 1530 Reservoir Road on the Naramata Bench. It is currently a vacant property not within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Proposed lots range in size from 0.4 to 3.7 hectares, and the development includes five hectares of natural parkland for use by the city.

To do so, they had to request a site-specific policy statement within the Official Community Plan to allow for a minimum 0.4-hectare lot area when connected to the municipal treated water system, rather than the 1-hectare size baked in to its existing "rural residential" designation.

Roughly a dozen speakers including residents and local business owners attended the public hearing Tuesday, voicing their at-times vehement concerns about the project.

Worries included potential environmental impacts, traffic problems, impact on businesses and setting a precedent for urban sprawl on the Naramata Bench, among others.

Multiple speakers also shared their opinion that this type of development is not likely to help solve the affordable housing crisis.

Council noted the complaints in their discussion, but ultimately decided in favour of a step forward on this project.

"Clearly, we've seen a developer, an applicant here today, that has balanced the needs of our community to be able to adjust to the environmental sensitivity of this area," said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

"For me, I think this is a well balanced approach by the applicant. Yes, it's not providing affordable housing but this is private property. They have the right to be able to apply for this and be able to put housing down for people. I might not be able to afford it and many other people are not gonna be able to afford it but we need to supply housing that is capable for all walks of life for people to have housing."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield echoed the sentiment, noting that in his own experience living on the Naramata Bench, much has changed in recent decades.

“If you don't want more houses being built then tell the world to stop having babies. It's as simple as that,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

"We have to grapple with the fact that we have a provincial government telling us that they want housing to be built, telling us to build more housing. If we don't build more housing, and if we don't approve more housing, then they're going to step in and make the adjustments to the zoning on our behalf without our consent. So you know, there's a balance there. And we have to try and find that balance and to satisfy everybody."

"Balanced" was a word used by multiple councillors, as well as comparisons to a sprawling project plagued with controversy at nearby Spiller Road, which similarly whipped up public ire.

"The second time the Canadian Horizons [Spiller Road] project came back I voted against it and it's for many of the reasons that I think I'm going to support this. I think balanced was a perfect way to say it. I think that the fact that the density itself isn't going to increase from what's allowable now, in order to help preservation, is really tremendously well thought out," Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"Our community needs all forms of housing. And so, it is affordable to someone, and it's affordable to someone that we would like to have living here. Just like in an apartment, just like in a mobile. We want the people who want to live in Penticton to be allowed to live where they want to live here."

Only Coun. James Miller voted against the requested OCP amendment, citing lack of final approval from the Penticton Indian Band.

"And yes, maybe we legally don't have to do that. But to quote a conversation that I did have with with our chief it was we all want reconciliation, and the first thing [that] involves is bringing them to the table," Miller said.

"To involve them in significant discussions, and they have stated concerns in the past. And I think that's being disrespectful when we don't do that."

He also expressed his opinion that the development will "clearly lead to other urban subdivisions on the Bench," with associated maintenance and operations costs going to taxpayers.

The motion ultimately passed with Miller opposed.

The decision is just a first step.

A subdivision application will be required along with final technical reports for environmental impact, wildfire hazard, geotechnical hazard, and a site grading plan/storm water management plan.

An environmental development permit and hillside development permit will be required before the subdivision can be registered.