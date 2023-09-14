'Everyone needs help': Penticton invited to help make soup for women, children in need

Casey Richardson

The community is invited to roll up their sleeves and help JCI Penticton with their revamped initiative “Community Spoons,” in support of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Running every Tuesday for the next nine months, people are invited to help create healthy, warm meals — soups — for women and children who are clients of SOWINS.

Leading the kitchen is Chef and JCI member Danny Reigh, who said he’s excited to flex his culinary muscles once again while also volunteering his time to such a good cause.

“It takes about five volunteers for us to run this thing. We've had it before COVID, but it kind of fell apart during that for obvious reasons,” he added.

“It's time to get back out there. Everyone needs help. And I mean, if you can give just a little bit of time out of your life to make someone else's a little bit better, I'd totally recommend doing that.”

At the event, volunteers will help prep ingredients for soup, maybe even picking up a new knife skill from Reigh. When the work is done, attendees will be served appetizers donated from a local restaurant or catering company and listen to presentations from SOWINS and JCI to learn more about their work.

After that, volunteers will get to taste their creations before helping ladle them into containers, label them and write out a special little note for the person who's going to receive it.

On Tuesday night, the entire Total Restoration crew bought out the ten spots for the evening, as a company team building exercise.

Tracy Van Raes, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations at Total Restoration Services said everybody should come out to do this event.

“This is an amazing team building exercise. It's about camaraderie. It's about giving back to the community. It's about workplace culture. And I highly encourage other businesses like us to buy 10 tickets, all the tickets for one month and come and enjoy some great team building and giving back to the community and giving back to SOWINS.”

Her team got to enjoy snack from Blue Bonnet Catering that night, provided from co-owner Neeley Brimer.

“I was fortunate enough to be a recipient of quite a bit of community support when my family was going through its own struggles. So it's pretty important for us as a business to give back to the community that has provided us so much help in the past. And of course food is our love language being in a catering company,” she said.

“The more that we give back, I think the more others are inclined to kind of pay it forward and that's what keeps us a really kind of strong tight knit community. So the more we can do the better we all are for it.”

Tickets are $55, which helps buy the ingredients for the soups that month, as well as any other needed supplies and include the appetizers. Any leftover proceeds are given to SOWINS.

SOWINS Executive Director Liz Gomes said they feel so blessed to be the recipients from different organizations that have done soup over the years.

Families receive the soup as needed when they drop in or come in for appointments.

“Soup is comfort food and it's you see it in their eyes when they see the soup and it's got that comfort right away. People made it for them and that they were thinking of them. It's really neat to see how moved they are to be able to receive it,” she added.

“Just again, I really want to thank JCI and Total Restoration tonight and just let them know that on behalf of our families, we really appreciate this.”

For more information on the Community Spoons initiative and to buy tickets for the next events, head to the JCI website here.