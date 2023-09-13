Skid Row with Buckcherry show cancelled in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Due to what event organizers describe as "unforeseen circumstances," Skid Row with Buckcherry's “The Gang’s All Here Tour” scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre has been canceled.

Anyone who purchased tickets with a credit card will have their funds automatically reversed beginning Sept. 20.

Credit card refunds can take between 5-12 days to appear on statements.

Those who have not received a credit card refund by Oct. 2 can contact the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre at [email protected].

Those who paid by cash or debit must visit the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC in person from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. All refunds must be completed by Dec.1.