Penticton council opts to push debate over nuisance abandoned shopping carts to next meeting

Abandoned cart discussion will wait a little longer

City council has voted to defer any discussion about nuisance abandoned shopping carts to a future date, after their Tuesday meeting ran long.

Council had been set to hear a presentation from staff detailing just how much of a drain the problem is on municipal resources.

City staff receive daily calls about carts in places like creeks, back lanes, private properties and more. Bylaw officers retrieve the carts when the calls come in, empty them if necessary and store them at City Yards for stores to retrieve them — though staff report that some stores are better at that than others.

Staff came up with multiple recommendations for a bylaw that would require businesses to do things like register contact information with the city, take “reasonable measures” to reduce theft of their carts, retrieve carts within a timeline and pay fines should those be breached.

But as 8 p.m. came and passed on Tuesday and it was the only item left on the agenda, council was noticeably restless.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield noted at one point that council had been in meetings since 9 a.m., before the public council meeting began at 1 p.m.

An-hour long public hearing at 6 p.m. also took up a chunk of time.

Coun. Campbell Watt noted that the shopping cart issue may well warrant lengthy discussion, and asked staff whether it could be deferred to the next meeting “as it’s not of urgent nature.”

Interim city director Kristen Dixon confirmed it could, and council unanimously approved.

Should council eventually approve any or all of the staff recommendations at the upcoming meeting, staff would develop a bylaw, with consultation in the commercial retail sector and with local social services organizations to ensure people experiencing homelessness still have ways to transport and store their belongings.

“The city consistently receives concerns about abandoned carts from businesses and the community but also recognizes that carts are almost exclusively used by people who are experiencing homelessness," said city director of development Blake Laven in a press release in advance of Tuesday's meeting.

"Our hope is that these recommendations will lead to a framework that balances the interests of all groups including supporting the needs of our vulnerable population."