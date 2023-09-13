Family of Ukrainian immigrants proud to call South Okanagan home and share their culture through food

Photo: Contributed The Borysenko family on vacation in Vancouver.

“Community Champions” is a media campaign led by the South Okanagan-Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership (SOSLIP) and supported by SOICS and Castanet. We share stories that raise awareness about the contributions that immigrants make to the community while introducing the small businesses of new Canadians.

Yulia Borysenko was born in a small town of Yenakiieve in Ukraine. After graduating from high school, she went to study in Slovyansk, a city in Donbas region in the eastern part of the country.

There, she met her future husband, Andrii Murat. Together they settled in the countryside close to Kiev, and started their family. Today the family of five live in Penticton and run a beautiful “Sunflower Café” in Summerland.

While in Ukraine, Yulia worked in the travel industry. “It was the most favorite part of my life because my family and I travelled a lot," reminisces Yuliya.

“We still love to travel. Whenever we have some time off, we jump in our car and drive around BC.".

Andrii received his education in teaching and law, but his passion has always been in running his own businesses.

Together with Yulia, they operated a travel agency, and, later, a confectionary.

“All my life I liked cooking… we like to study, so about four years ago I completed a pastry making course. When I finished that course, I understood that I liked making pastries — cookies, cakes. It is funny that I don’t like to eat sweets. I prefer protein," shared Andrii with a wide smile.

When COVID hit, the family’s travel agency had to close down, and Andrii started baking and selling his sweet creations through a small store owned by their friends. His baked goods became so popular in the community that he was able to sell through an online store.

Later, he opened his own confectionary.

“We still get orders from Ukraine, but it is a bit expensive to deliver there from Canada," adds Yulia.

Andrii and Yulia agree that it was destiny that brought them to Canada and helped them build their lives here.

“To be honest we never thought about moving to Canada because it is too far from Ukraine," shares Yulia. A family friend studied English in Canada. She shared how amazing Canada was, and encouraged them to move here.

“We were on holidays when we got an e-mail saying that we got Canadian visas. We thought, oh, we need to start learning everything about Canada and learning English. It was an interesting time … We started to read news and learned that it was a safe country, good for immigrants. The problem was that the tickets were very expensive for the five of us.”

At that time, Yulia volunteered at a charity organization and Andrii worked as a pastry chef at a vegan restaurant in Poland. Luckily, they were able to get free tickets through a special program supporting Ukrainians needing to relocate because of the war.

When Yulia was looking for housing in Canada, she received two offers — one from the rural Ontario and the other from Penticton. “I hate winter," adds Andrii, with passion. “So, it was an easy decision.”

The first few months in the new country were challenging. Both Yulia and Andrii caught COVID soon after arrival. Yulia had a bike accident and had to get 23 stitches. She was looking for a job at the time and all she could think about when sitting in the ambulance vehicle was: “Oh no! Now I won’t be beautiful…how am I going to go to my interviews?”

But the most difficult part was adjusting emotionally. Everything was unknown in the new country. The family had to learn to navigate the systems and find jobs with limited English language skills. “It is hard when you know nothing. Completely nothing. I remember when someone asked me something at a store, all I could say is “yeah," “no” or “okay” without understanding the question," shares Andrii.

“SOICS helped with English classes, finding a school and activities for our kids. We met a lot of people through SOICS. Still in touch with some people we met there. Volunteers from the Conversation Club became our friends. Just yesterday we met with some people we met at SOICS who own a restaurant, so we may partner with them," adds Yulia.

Through a close friend, Allie, the couple got connected with Zia’s restaurant in Summerland. First, they met with Simon, the chef, and then with the owners Shannon and Claude.

“Claude showed me a book with the recipes of European pastries and asked if I could make those, and I answered, 'yes, of course!' 'Okay, I have a small house, and if you want we can open a confectionary for you,' he said," adds Andrii.

Claude has renovated the house by himself, with some help from Andrii. The Zia’s family provided all the furniture and equipment and have been helping with advertising. The first three months were rent free.

“When I worked at Zia’s, I had my personal menu with my deserts and my story. We have two or three customers a day who say: "I tried your deserts at Zia’s,'" continued Andrii.

“At Zia’s we met Wendy and Reg, who help us all the time, like, every day. When we moved to another apartment they helped us with the furniture and all equipment. They also helped us move to a new place. Now it’s like a family. We meet good people everywhere. It’s like magic — you meet one good person, and it goes around," adds Yulia.

The Sunflowers Café is very busy. The couple work with no days off, 12 to 15 hours a day. But no complaints here. Besides the generous portions of European style pastries and beverages, the café offers breakfast options inspired by the family’s own breakfast menu.

On Saturdays and special occasions, the café offers Ukrainian dishes, such as vareniki (a.k.a “perogies”), pelmeni (dumplings), and, of course, the king of soups — borsch.

A sunflower is one of the symbols of Ukraine because it symbolizes motherland. Similar to a sunflower that turns its head to the sun, a person turns to their motherland in thoughts and deeds. “A part of Ukraine is always with us," explain Yulia and Andrii.

“We imagine our lives in Canada because it is a very good country for us and our kids. Our kids speak English now. They like it here and we do too," conclude the proud owners of Sunflower Café.