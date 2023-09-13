Bryan Adams makes Penticton fan's 'dream come true' by signing her shoulder for a tattoo

Contributed

Seeing her favourite musician again in concert was made extra special for one Penticton resident on Monday night, after Bryan Adams brought her up on stage to sign her shoulder for a new tattoo.

Lori Capozzi was overjoyed speaking with Castanet on Tuesday afternoon, after getting the fresh ink done earlier that day.

Capozzi said she was honoured to have been picked to come up on stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre, having been a fan of Adams since 1986.

"He was the second concert I ever saw, that was in Vancouver. I've seen him probably about eight times and I saw him in Kelowna last year," she said.

"I've never been in the front row. When I was in Kelowna last year for his concert, I was in row five on the floor. That was close, but I thought 'Well, I may as well splurge. I've never seen in the front row.'"

Capozzi decided she wanted to try for a tattoo with her favourite artists's signature, and made a sign that read "Bryan, I want your autograph to be my next tattoo."

"I don't know what the chances are of him picking me or whatever, right? But I'm going to make a sign, and I'm going to go there with it. And my husband said, 'He's not going to stop the concert for you,' and I said, 'Well everybody else has signs up right? So let me do what I want to do,'" she said with a laugh.

"I said to him after the concert, 'I told you so.'"

Capozzi said she was actually surprised when Adams invited her up on stage and signed her shoulder.

"He was just very talkative with the crowd. And he was at one point in time towards probably three-quarters of the way through the concert, looking at all the signs in the crowd and reading them all. And he came to mine last, and he read it," she said.

"And he said, 'What do you think Penticton?' And everybody started cheering and he said, 'I think I can do that.' And he called me up.'"

With nervousness and excitement, Capozzi went up on stage to meet Adams, adding that she didn't know what to say or do when the moment came.

"I didn't want to blow it," she said.

After asking for her name, Adams asks Capozzi if she's a tattoo artist, motioning to the art she has already.

"And I said, 'No, I just love tattoos. And I love you too, Brian.'"

After a signature and a hug, Capozzi thanked Adams and said it was a "dream come true" for her.

"I love Bryan Adams, he's my ultimate favourite singer. He always has been," she added. "It was just an honour to be able to go up there and be able to talk to him and get this autograph."

Capozzi said the first thing she did this morning was jump online to find a tattoo artist who could make the signature permanent for her.

Corey Hounslow, the owner of now-closed Valley Ink Tattoos and Body Piercing on Martin Street, helped Capozzi out and she couldn't be more happy with the result.

Photo: Lori Capozzi

Photo: Lori Capozzi

Photo: Lori Capozzi