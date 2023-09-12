Penticton council pleased with second-quarter crime statistics report

Photo: Contributed Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck at a Penticton council meeting Sept. 12

Total reported crime events in Penticton are up only slightly this quarter, compared to the same period in 2022.

Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, who is acting officer in charge while the detachment goes through a recruitment process to replace recently-retired Supt. Brian Hunter, addressed Penticton city council Tuesday to share the latest crime statistics as part of the RCMP's regularly scheduled quarterly report.

These stats covered April, May and June.

Photo: RCMP

Vatamaniuck was pleased with progress in a lot of areas, including break-and-enters, and thefts.

“I attribute these [numbers] to some very hard work by our prolific offender management unit,” Vatamaniuck said.

“We have put our thumb on a lot of the prolific offenders. Most are in custody right now and those that aren’t get chronic visits from the police to make sure that they’re abiding by any judicial conditions they may have.”

He also said new members added to the RCMP team, as part of approved hiring from the past council and this one, have helped allow officers more time to respond to calls quickly and efficiently.

Calls for service were, overall, up by four per cent, but Vatamaniuck said that equates to just about one day of service, and called it "palatable."

Despite the calls for service slightly increasing, actual Criminal Code files were down six per cent year over year.

Areas of increase included sex offences, which included a few incidents of indecent exposure, and "uttering threats," which Vatamaniuck attributed in a number of cases to shoplifting incidents where the individual was caught, and then threatened staff.

Moving forward, the much-anticipated Car 40 program — pairing mental health professionals with police on patrol — is "well on its way" to fruition in the city, Vatamaniuck said.

Three psych nurses will be paired with trained RCMP members on a rotating schedule. The service will be offered 12 hours a day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“This is going to be a bit of a game-changer for us because we’ve never had the luxury of a psych nurse with us,” Vatamaniuck said.

"This is going to triage our calls for service and provide the streamlined mental health care that a lot of people need … it's going to just provide that enhanced health care for those that need it the most. [We] really believe that this is going to have an impact on the social chronic disruptive behaviour that, a lot of times we see down in the downtown core, and in other areas where the unhoused and those suffering from crisis tend to gather."

Council was pleased with the update.

"I think what we're seeing here is the trend that is shifting because of the actions that we've been taking as a council and working with RCMP and all the other service providers. Over the past 18 months or so we've really taken some affirmative action," said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Yes, we've still got a lot of work to do. But we're on the right trajectory, I think, and this is showing a really good trend.”