Annual Ryga Festival celebrating the arts set to take over Summerland

The eighth annual Ryga Arts Festival is gearing up to return to Summerland, featuring a diverse blend of music, theatre, and spoken word, with a special theme this year of "Solidarity with Ukraine."

From Sept. 20 to 24, the festival will see events throughout each of the five days at various venues throughout town.

In total, 21 musical, theatrical and spoken word events will make up this year's festival.

The festival was established in 2016, and honours the legacy of George Ryga, a beloved and influential Canadian playwright, poet, novelist and more.

He was born to Ukrainian refugees in Alberta in 1932, but ended his life in Summerland in 1987 after raising his family in the community.

Because of Ryga's Ukrainian background, this year’s festival focuses on the crisis in Ukraine, the resilience of the Ukrainian people and celebrates Ukrainian Canadian heritage.

Many of the events throughout the festival are free or pay-what-you-can, and others require tickets.

