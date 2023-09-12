Penticton Search and Rescue helps injured ATV rider

Photo: PENSAR

An injured ATV rider was brought down safely from a difficult area thanks to the Penticton & District Search & Rescue team and the use of an InReach device.

Crews were called out on Friday night by BCEHS to transport an injured ATV rider down forest service roads near Olalla, approximately 13 kilometres, to an awaiting ambulance.

The rider sustained multiple rib and upper body injuries after losing control of his ATV.

PenSAR said transporting the rider to the waiting ambulance was difficult as the forest service road was decommissioned, and had numerous berms on the road.

Crews had to make it a slow descent to make sure the patient was transported safely and comfortably.

Since the area had a lack of cell service, PenSAR said the use of an InReach device with text messaging capability by the rider's party was helpful in locating the rider and preparing for the transport.

"We would like to remind the public that having access to an effective means of communication is key in an emergency situation, and can drastically change the outcome," they added.

"We wish the rider a speedy recovery and thank his friends for their assistance at the scene."