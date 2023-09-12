Penticton group holding climate rally Friday

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton group dedicated to fighting climate change is planning a rally this weekend.

First Things First Okanagan is inviting any concerned members of the public to join them on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m. for a march down Main Street ending at City Hall.

"As climate crisis induced fires rage all around us in Penticton, we will join with others from around the globe to demand a rapid, just and equitable end to end fossil fuel expansion. And even though smoke may obscure our beautiful environment, the science is clear: our sustained future depends on using energy that is sourced from renewable systems and produced with respect for nature and the rights of Indigenous peoples," reads a press release issued Tuesday from the organization.

At the event, citizens of all ages will share their hopes and dreams for a fair, clean, safe future. It is deliberately planned in days before the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit on Sept. 20.



"We hope to press our local, municipal leaders to protect our community and for them, in turn, to challenge thinking that will have deleterious, long-term consequences for Penticton and the surrounding region."

Anyone interested in participating can meet in the grassy area near the Penticton Library at 12:30 p.m. Friday, or join the group at City Hall after they have marched down Main Street.