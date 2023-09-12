Longtime South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings will not seek re-election

Photo: Richard Cannings

After a decade in politics as an NDP Member of Parliament for the South Okanagan – West Kootenay, Richard Cannings announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2025.

Cannings sent out a news release announcing the decision, having served the riding since 2015. He entered politics hoping to be a voice of science and environmentalism in Ottawa, and the riding has been a sole NDP stronghold for many years, surrounded by mostly Conservative ridings.

He has spent time working on an environmental bill of rights, to codify in law every Canadian's right to live in a clean and healthy environment, introduced a Private Members Bill in 2016 regarding using environmentally friendly building materials and helped implement new legislation for dental coverage.

“It has been an honour to represent the diverse and passionate people across this beautiful riding. I got into politics to work across party lines and get things done. I’m proud of what our party has accomplished and the key legislation I brought forward to make a difference in our region and across Canada,” Cannings said in the news release.

As Cannings looks back on his career, he names successes such as the adoption of his Use of Wood in Federal Infrastructure bill that supports the mass timber industry in the riding; his work on the excise tax exemption in support of local beverage producers; work towards action to tackle climate change, including accelerated measures for emission reductions, just transition legislation and action to phase out subsidies to the fossil fuel sector.

Cannings said he also worked on the passing of the Canada Child Care Act, securing a funded plan for $10/day child care after 30 years of promises, as well as anti-scab legislation, an Indigenous-led housing program and numerous measures to increase financial support to the Canadians that need it most.

“Cooperation is better than empty critique, pushing is better than pure politicking. This is what we’ve done, and our strong team led by Jagmeet Singh has delivered longstanding wins for everyday folks. The Liberals would not have made any of these changes without the NDP insisting the government take action,” he claimed.

“This is an opportunity to continue this work with a new NDP MP. I’ve spoken with several strong candidates that will make me proud to pass on the torch."

Cannings said he hopes to see the riding stay in NDP hands.

“I believe our riding understands that electing an NDP representative means putting aside the politics and working to secure good policies that help people.”

Until then, Cannings said he will continue to push hard to see a national pharmacare plan adopted, his Environmental Bill of Rights passed and significant investments to be made in housing and affordability measures.

After he finishes up his time in office, according to the press release, Cannings "looks forward to sharing his time with the many non-profits he has worked with, opportunities to reconnect with the region full-time, and time with family, including new grandchildren.”