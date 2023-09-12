More bursaries coming for South Okanagan kids-at-risk to learn life skills through hockey

Photo: Pixabay stock image

At-risk youth in the South Okanagan will once again have an opportunity to experience summer hockey camp, thanks to a partnership between Valley First and the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation.

The partnership has granted 21 bursaries to young individuals over the years, providing an opportunity to learn skills that translate beyond the rink.

"When we reflect on our purpose to build strong and sustainable communities, improving education and well-being of our youth plays such an important role in helping us achieve that,” says Simon Mills, president of Valley First.

“The skills gained through this partnership will be life-changing, and we are proud to make this program more accessible to those who otherwise may not have had the opportunity.”

The Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation described its mission as being "dedicated to breaking down financial and emotional barriers to education and athletic advancement for students pursuing excellence through hockey."

Michael O'Connor, chairman of the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation, says, "Hockey is a powerful platform for youth to develop leadership skills, self-confidence, and a strong work ethic. Through this partnership, we are opening doors for these young individuals to not only excel in their athletic pursuits but also lay the foundation for a successful and impactful future."

Bursary recipients are chosen with help from School District 67 administrators.

"I have been fortunate enough to be involved with supporting the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation summer camp bursary program since it started in 2017. By prioritizing youth at risk in School District 67 the OHCF is making a profound impact on a number of students," said Todd Lindsay, principal of Parkway Elementary School.

"This opportunity allows students to experience an atmosphere where students get to set goals to improve their hockey skills and over the course of the week see how their dedication and hard work help them improve a skill ... Students return to School in September with a renewed sense of confidence and ready to share their amazing camp experience. I look forward to continuing to observe the positive impact this program continues to have on our students within our school district.”