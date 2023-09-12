Catch the Harlem Globetrotters live in Penticton this winter

Photo: Contributed

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their high-energy skills to the South Okanagan Events Centre this winter.

On Jan. 23, the Globetrotters will face off live agains the Washington Generals, for a basketball game like no other, featuring signature creative moves dribbling and spinning tricks, and of course, dunking.

Fans can expect plenty of audience engagement and a show the whole family won't soon forget.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 25 starting at $25. Find them online at valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.