Highway 97 opening for single-lane alternating traffic at rockslide site

Photo: Contributed The Summerland rockslide in late August. Crews have since cleared the road and are now preparing to re-open to traffic.

Highway 97 north of Summerland will re-open tonight to single-lane alternating traffic, though drivers should be prepared for delays.

The roadway has been closed since late August due to what the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure called a "significant" rockslide, severing efficient travel between Kelowna and the South Okanagan.

The single lane will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 11, a few days earlier than originally projected.

Contractors have built a large lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock.

Crews will now continue work to build a 150-metre-long berm between the wall and the bottom of the slope.

"The berm is partially complete and has significantly slowed movement of the material at the site, allowing the furthest lane from the slope to reopen to single-lane-alternating travel," reads a news release Monday afternoon from the ministry.

"Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes at the site during peak travel times."

The road may need to be closed again with limited notice if deemed unsafe, MoTI adds. Heavy rainfall may increase the likelihood of closure.

"Drivers are asked to use caution, obey speed limits and follow directions of traffic-control personnel," the ministry says.

There is no timeline as to when the highway will fully re-open.

