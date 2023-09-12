Penticton pizza place supporting local kids

Photo: Contributed

Papa Murphy’s in Penticton is proving itself a friend of local kids, pledging to donate proceeds from their pizzas to helping pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan.

Starting Sept. 15, Papa Murphy’s Mini Murph pizzas – a kid’s size Take ‘N’ Bake pizza kit – will directly support OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

“Cooking with young children can be a fun and educational experience that helps to enhance their cognitive, fine motor, and creative skills,” shares Megan Windeler, community engagement lead at OSNS.

“We are so excited about this campaign with Papa Murphy’s that will bring people together in support of pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan.”

Papa Murphy’s is located in the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton.

Starting Sept. 15, Mini Murph pizza kits will be available for only $5.

"Gather your family together to build your own creation, and be sure to share your work on social media by tagging @osnspenticton, @papamurphysca and using #PizzaforGood," reads a press release from OSNS.

Prachi Gupta, owner of Papa Murph Pizza at Cherry Lane is thrilled to support the local community.

"As a small business owner, I firmly believe in investing in the future generation and partnering with OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre aligns perfectly with my values. By joining hands with this organization, I am able to make a positive impact in the lives of young individuals and empower them to reach their full potential. Together, we can shape a brighter future for our community, fostering growth, education and opportunities for every child and youth in need. Children are the future and it is important that they value, serve, connect and Celebrate in the community," Gupta said.

“Our Mini Murph pizzas are fun 'Take N Make' pizza kits for young families and their children where we provide everything they need to build the pizza themselves, including the ready to bake fresh pizza dough, our traditional red sauce, and the highest quality cheese and butcher quality pepperoni slices!”

From OSNS: Since 1978, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a non-profit organization, has been helping children with developmental challenges. Their team of treatment specialists and support staff offer assessment and therapies that include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention. In the last year alone, OSNS delivered over 100,000 hours of program services. With support from community minded services clubs, businesses and individuals, they work every day to change the trajectory of children facing challenges.