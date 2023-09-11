Performance group for young future stars in Penticton

Photo: Soundstage Productions Some of the Youth Performance Arts Group in a previous year.

Soundstage Productions in Penticton is gearing up to welcome young performers to its Youth Performance Arts Group this fall.

Starting Sept. 13, aspiring musical theatre performers can learn singing, dancing, acting and more every Wednesday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Students will learn from the leaders at Soundstage, and will include festival experience. Students will also go home with musical material and video recordings.

Kids aged 10-14 are welcome to join, no experience necessary. The group runs through May 2024, meeting weekly on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 :30 p.m.

